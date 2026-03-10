Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony held

The Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony of Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal, was held. The occasion was presided over by vice-president Deepika Bhatia in the presence of secretary Sanjay Bhatia, Director, Students’ Welfare, Prateek Bhatia, trustee Chahat Bhatia, Director Poonam Navet, and Principal Kanika Malhotra. The ceremony honoured students for their active contribution to the school’s co-curricular life. Rambir Singh Best Student of the Year award was presented to Bhuvi Palia (XI Com A) and Bhuvi Papreja (XI Hum), while Dhanya Sharma of Class (XI Com B) received the Usha Mathur Pratibha Samman for Excellence in Hindi. In her address, Director Poonam Navet encouraged students to participate actively in co-curricular activities, emphasising their vital role in shaping confident and well-rounded individuals.

