Annual prize distribution ceremony held

The annual prize distribution ceremony of Dayanand Public School, The Mall, Shimla, was held at the historic Gaiety Theatre. The event radiated enthusiasm, discipline, and creativity throughout. The chief guest was Vikramaditya Singh, Minister of Public Works Department, Himachal Pradesh. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of the lamp and the singing of the DAV anthem. Principal Anupam warmly welcomed the chief guest, parents, and audience members. She presented the school’s annual report, highlighting remarkable achievements in academics, sports, and cultural activities at the district, state, and national levels. The chief guest formally released the school magazine, Echoes of Excellence Newsletter 2025. The students’ exceptional performances, vibrant expressions, and creative stage presentation captivated the entire audience, who responded with thunderous applause. In his inspiring speech, the chief guest commended the school for its progress, quality education, and commitment to holistic student development. He congratulated the school management and staff for nurturing such talent and urged the students to continue striving for excellence. The chief guest announced a grant of Rs 31,000 to encourage the students. The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks to the chief guest, parents, and audience, followed by the rendition of the national anthem.

Advertisement