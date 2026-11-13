Annual prize distribution ceremony organised

The annual celebration and prize distribution ceremony at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sec 31, Chandigarh, concluded with enthusiasm. Umesh Kumar Kashyap, Head of Programmes, Doordarshan Kendra, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana by the chief guest and the school principal. Welcoming the chief guest, the principal highlighted the students’ achievements, along with the academic and co-curricular activities of the school, in his address. This was followed by the presentation of the annual report of the school. The main attraction of the ceremony was the vibrant cultural programme presented by students. Through captivating performances of dance, music and other art forms, the students showcased their outstanding talent and creativity. On the occasion, students who excelled in academics, sports and other co-curricular activities were felicitated with prizes. In his address, Umesh Kumar Kashyap appreciated the students’ talent and inspired them to move forward in life with continuous hard work, discipline and a positive mindset.