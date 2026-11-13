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Home / The School Tribune / Annual prize distribution ceremony organised

Annual prize distribution ceremony organised

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:56 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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The annual celebration and prize distribution ceremony at PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sec 31, Chandigarh, concluded with enthusiasm. Umesh Kumar Kashyap, Head of Programmes, Doordarshan Kendra, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and Saraswati Vandana by the chief guest and the school principal. Welcoming the chief guest, the principal highlighted the students’ achievements, along with the academic and co-curricular activities of the school, in his address. This was followed by the presentation of the annual report of the school. The main attraction of the ceremony was the vibrant cultural programme presented by students. Through captivating performances of dance, music and other art forms, the students showcased their outstanding talent and creativity. On the occasion, students who excelled in academics, sports and other co-curricular activities were felicitated with prizes. In his address, Umesh Kumar Kashyap appreciated the students’ talent and inspired them to move forward in life with continuous hard work, discipline and a positive mindset.

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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