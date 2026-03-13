Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony organised

The Annual Prize Distribution Ceremony was organised at Litera Heritage Senior Secondary School, Panchkula. Students were honoured with certificates and prizes for their special achievements and talents. Chairman Narinder Singla and Principal Amita Singla congratulated the students and awarded them for their excellent academic performance as well as for their achievements in rangoli competition, rakhi making, mehndi competition, speech competition, 100% attendance, science quiz, conduct marks, sports competitions, and the “Show Your Talent” category. Students who scored more than 90% marks in the CBSE Class X and Class XII examinations were also honouredduring the ceremony.

