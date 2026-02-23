Annual prize distribution day celebrated

Annual prize distribution day was celebrated by the Science Club in GMMS, Pocket 6, Sector 13, Chandigarh. Prizes were sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Chandigarh Administration. Students were awarded with prizes for participating and winning in various activities organised by Jasmer Rana and Reeta Sundhoya. Cluster Resource Coordinator Preeti Bansal was present at the event. School in-charge Neelam Sood appreciated students’ efforts and motivated all students to take part in such activities to improve their innovative calibre.

