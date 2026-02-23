DT
Home / The School Tribune / Annual prize distribution day celebrated

Annual prize distribution day celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:14 AM Feb 23, 2026 IST
Annual prize distribution day was celebrated by the Science Club in GMMS, Pocket 6, Sector 13, Chandigarh. Prizes were sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology, Chandigarh Administration. Students were awarded with prizes for participating and winning in various activities organised by Jasmer Rana and Reeta Sundhoya. Cluster Resource Coordinator Preeti Bansal was present at the event. School in-charge Neelam Sood appreciated students’ efforts and motivated all students to take part in such activities to improve their innovative calibre.

