Annual prize distribution function held

Students of classes VI, VII, and VIII of Delhi Public School, Chandigarh, showcased their remarkable talent and teamwork in a series of Ramayana performances, themed ‘Ramayan: Har Yug Ki Prerna’, as part of their annual prize distribution function. The event was a testament to the school’s emphasis on co-curricular activities and their role in shaping students’ personalities. The students presented captivating performances, highlighting the timeless ideals of courage, devotion, and righteousness. The events showcased the students’ confidence, creativity, and teamwork as they depicted selected episodes from the epic — from the birth of Lord Rama to His return to Ayodhya. Kalpana K, IFS, Punjab Cadre, K Kannan, a 2004 batch IFS officer from the Punjab cadre, and Dr Lalita Gouri Mitra, Prof and Head of Department of Anaesthesia, were the chief guests. They lauded the students’ efforts and emphasised the importance of balancing academics and co-curricular activities. Director Reema Dewan congratulated the students, reiterating the school’s commitment to providing holistic development and equal opportunities. The events concluded with the annual prize distribution ceremony, honouring meritorious students for their excellence in academics, sports, art and more.

