Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind, organised the annual result day function last week on school premises. The programme began with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp. Students dressed in colourful costumes enthralled the audience with their mesmerising performance. Students presented a cultural programme that included dance, music, drama. Sandeep Dahiya, Chairman of the School Management Committee, in his address assured the parents that the school will prepare children for competitive examinations like NDA, UPSC, JEE Mains, NEET examinations in classes VIII to XII.