Annual show held at Woodstock Public School, Batala

The school organised their 20th annual show on the theme Shukrana (Gratitude). Chairman Satnaam Singh Nijjar, Chairperson Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar, Prabhjot Nijjar and Jasreena Nijjar were chief guests. The programme saw students expressing their gratitude to nature, Covid warriors, parents, teachers and the Woodstock family for giving them a platform where they can showcase their skills and their talents through various activities. Children presented took part in various activities such as yoga, dance, mime, funny act, nukkad natak, etc. The district topper of Class XII for the session 2021-2022, Sneha Mahajan, from commerce stream; Dhriti Nayyer, subject topper from science stream, and a national winner in singing, Guntajpreet Singh; were felicitated by the management and the Principal. Students presented Punjabi folk dances giddha, luddi and bhangra to parents. Principal Ancy said, "We all should remain thankful to our parents, teachers, helpers and any individual who holds some value in our life."
