Annual Sports Day at EMM AAR International School, Adampur

The school organised Annual Sports Day ‘Spardhaa 2023’. The event saw active participation from the workers, helping staff and drivers, creating an atmosphere of healthy competition and joy. The three-day programme featured a range of exciting events that showcased the diverse talents and athletic abilities of the school’s working community. Highlights included the tug-of-war, where participants exhibited their strength and teamwork. To honour the dedication and sportsmanship displayed by the workers and staff, medals and certificates were awarded to deserving participants.
