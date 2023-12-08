Annual sports day at Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school organised its annual sports day at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Dr Ginni Duggal, DEO, Mohali, was the chief guest. Dr Duggal and Gian Jyoti group’s Chairman JS Bedi released colourful balloons to declare the meeting open. Director of GJIMT Dr Aneet Bedi was also present. The day witnessed the heats of the races and other athletic events, including long jump, shot put, etc. It was followed by the finals of the athletics events, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, 800 m and 1,500 m races for boys and girls in the categories of under-14, 17 and 19. It was followed by races for old teachers and alumni of GJGS who were guests at the event. Parents also took part in lemon race and tug-of-war. Participants wore specially designed T-shirts with the logo signifying the completion of 50 glorious years of the school. The winners were awarded by school principal Gian Jot and Director Ranjeet Bedi.

#Mohali