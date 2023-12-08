Annual sports day at Gian Jyoti Global School, Mohali

The school organised its annual sports day at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. Dr Ginni Duggal, DEO, Mohali, was the chief guest. Dr Duggal and Gian Jyoti group’s Chairman JS Bedi released colourful balloons to declare the meeting open. Director of GJIMT Dr Aneet Bedi was also present. The day witnessed the heats of the races and other athletic events, including long jump, shot put, etc. It was followed by the finals of the athletics events, 100 m, 200 m, 400 m, 800 m and 1,500 m races for boys and girls in the categories of under-14, 17 and 19. It was followed by races for old teachers and alumni of GJGS who were guests at the event. Parents also took part in lemon race and tug-of-war. Participants wore specially designed T-shirts with the logo signifying the completion of 50 glorious years of the school. The winners were awarded by school principal Gian Jot and Director Ranjeet Bedi.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Report on Mahua Moitra’s future as MP tabled in Lok Sabha
Lok Sabha is adjourned till 2 pm immediately after the repor...
RBI retains repo rate at 6.5 per cent for fifth time in a row
The rate increase cycle was paused in April after six consec...
ZPM leader Lalduhoma sworn in as Mizoram CM
The swearing-in ceremony is held at the Raj Bhavan where Miz...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Canada police release photos of 'masked' suspects after 3 theatres showing 'Animal' attacked in Toronto and Brampton
They walked around and sprayed an unknown, aerosol-based, ir...