Annual sports day at Shivalik Public School, Mohali

The school playground was filled excitement as the primary school organised its Annual Sports Day. As many as 450 students of the primary school participated in the event. The chief guest was Dr Jyoti Soni, Principal, SIER, Mohali. The programme began with the symbolic lighting of the sports torch, flag hoisting, march past by students of Class V along with oath-taking ceremony. Students participated in lezium, hoola hoops, dumb bells, Zumba, taekwondo and a host of other fancy drills. They mesmerised the audience with their energetic performances. Sports events such as 100m race, 50m race, lemon race, etc, were held. The day concluded with presentation of medals to winners with medals. School Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur appreciated the efforts of the participants and said, “We all learn more outside the class through the medium of sports which is like a therapy for all”.
