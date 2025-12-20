Annual Sports Day celebrated

Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary Model School, Sector 27-A, Chandigarh, celebrated its Annual Sports Day. The two-day event witnessed energetic participation by students from both the Chandigarh and Panchkula schools. Major General Bharat Mehtani and Brigadier VC Chouhan honoured the event on the first day, while renowned former cricketer Amit Uniyal was the chief guest on the second day. A wide range of track events, races and competitive games enthralled the audience, reflecting the spirit of healthy competition, teamwork and perseverance. The students demonstrated remarkable stamina, agility and determination, winning loud applause from parents and guests alike. The cultural and skill-based performances added splendour to the celebrations. ‘Ganesh Vandana’, performed with grace and devotion, marked an auspicious beginning, while the vibrant bhangra performance infused the atmosphere with infectious energy and enthusiasm. The martial arts and gymnastics displays were truly marvellous, showcasing strength, balance, flexibility and precision, and left the spectators spellbound. A major highlight of the sports day was the impressive formation of radiant sun rays displaying the school’s name, symbolising unity, energy and the bright future of the students. Addressing the gathering, Director of the school Rachana Mahajan, and president Anil Mahajan, highlighted the school’s vision of holistic education, emphasising the importance of physical fitness, discipline and character building alongside academic excellence. Dr Seema Biji, Principal, Dr Ritu Mago, Principal, MRA, Panchkula, and Sonia Bhardwaj, Headmistress, MRA, Chandigarh, applauded and encouraged the students for their commendable performances.

Advertisement