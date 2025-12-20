Annual Sports Day celebrated

DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Rehan, celebrated its Annual Sports Day on its premises. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of students from the junior wing, Nursery to Class IV, who displayed remarkable energy, discipline, and sportsmanship throughout the programme. The Principal-cum-ARO of HP Zone–I, Dr Rashmi Jamwal, was the chief guest. A large gathering of parents and grandparents added warmth and encouragement to the celebration, cheering the young participants and appreciating their efforts. The programme commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony by the chief guest, followed by a melodious welcome song presented by students of Class III. This was followed by the rendition of the national anthem, a colourful march past, and the torch-lighting ceremony. The audience was mesmerised by a series of well-coordinated cultural performances, including dance presentations, dumbbell exercises, pom-pom drills, and aerobics. A wide variety of exciting and fun-filled sports events were organised to suit the age and abilities of the young learners. These included the 50-metre race, bag pack race, cycle race, obstacle race, sack race, hurdle race, sack fighting, musical chairs, spider race, balancing paper activity, cup and pencil activity, run-and-complete-the-task, banana-eating competition, tug-of-war and many more. The principal expressed her heartfelt gratitude to parents and grandparents for their constant support. The winners were felicitated with medals, and the students were motivated with the inspiring message, “Run with confidence, fall without fear, and rise with a smile”.

