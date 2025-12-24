Annual Sports Day celebrated

The British Co-Ed High School, Patiala, celebrated its 21st Annual Sports Day with international weightlifter Sorokhaibam Bindyarani Devi as the chief guest. A march-past by the three Houses opened the event, followed by rhythmic drills and yoga demonstrations by Classes III to VIII. Cheered on by their peers, students then competed in track and field events. The chief guest praised their dedication and encouraged them to keep striving for excellence.

