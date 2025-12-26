DT
PT
Home / The School Tribune / Annual sports day celebrated

Annual sports day celebrated

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
With vibrant chairs and unstoppable energy, the annual sports day was celebrated with great enthusiasm on the campus of Government Model High School, Maloya Colony, Chandigarh. Students showcased strength, speed and teamwork through various track-and-field events. Winners were honoured with medals and trophies. Motivational speech was delivered by the head of the school, Charanjeet Kaur, which inspired students and teachers to value sports, fitness and healthy, active lifestyle. The school also participated in math-science exhibition under Rashtriya Avishkar Abhiyan (RAA) on the same day at Government Model Senior Secondary School 38 West Chandigarh. The secured first and third position under the guidance of Shilpy Verma and Simranjeet Kaur at the cluster level.

