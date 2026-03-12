Annual Sports Day celebrated

The campus resonated with energy, pride, and patriotic fervour as GD Goenka School, Mohali, celebrated its Annual Sports Day 2026 under the inspiring theme “Operation Sindoor”. The event was thoughtfully curated to commemorate courage, commitment and the spirit of dedication symbolised by ‘Sindoor’ as a mark of honour, strength and unwavering resolve. The occasion was graced by chief guest Maj Gen HS Singh, the Managing Director, Chief Executive and Principal, whose presence added prestige and motivation to the celebration. Everyone gathered in large numbers to witness the grand spectacle. The programme commenced with a ceremonial march past, followed by the hoisting of the flag and the singing of the school anthem, filling the atmosphere with pride. Students from Nursery to Grade II showcased remarkable coordination, discipline and enthusiasm through vibrant drills, races and captivating displays, including a ribbon dance, a taekwondo & self-defence exhibition, as well as balancing acts and themed athletic performances aligned with “Operation Sindoor”. The chief guest, in his address, applauded the school for seamlessly blending sportsmanship with the values of courage, perseverance and national pride. The message emphasised that true victory lies not merely in winning medals but in developing resilience, teamwork and character. Principal Gurpreet Prakash Kaur, in her address, highlighted the importance of physical education in shaping confident and disciplined individuals. The Principal expressed gratitude to the management, staff and parents for their unwavering support and reiterated the school’s commitment to holistic development. Parents enthusiastically cheered the young participants, whose determination and spirited performances reflected months of rigorous practice and guidance from their mentors. The event culminated in a grand finale and prize distribution, celebrating excellence and participation alike. The programme concluded on a solemn and proud note with the national anthem presented in sign language.

