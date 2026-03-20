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Home / The School Tribune / Annual Sports day celebrated

Annual Sports day celebrated

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 09:00 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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The premises of Delhi Public School, Sector 92, Mohali, transformed into a vibrant arena of sports and excitement, as students of classes VI to IX participated in the Annual Sports Day, a spectacular celebration of physical fitness, teamwork, and sportsmanship. The event boasted a diverse range of thrilling activities, including shot put, long jump, sprints, relay races, 100m dashes, and various other sports events that tested the mettle of the young athletes. The highlight of the day was the relay race, which saw participants giving their all and leaving everyone cheering on the field. The exciting event concluded with the prize distribution ceremony, where the winning athletes were awarded medals in recognition of their talent. The event was a testament to the school’s commitment to fostering physical fitness, discipline, and teamwork among its students.

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