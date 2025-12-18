Annual sports day celebrated

PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment, celebrated its annual sports day under the guidance of Principal Ravinder Kumar. The event was graced by Col Vamshi Krishnan, Commanding Officer, 237 Engineers Regiment, as the chief guest, and Major K Somokanta Singh, 237 Engineers Regiment, along with Vijay Kumar, former Mr India and TGT (physical & health education), as the guests of honour. A variety of sports events — frog race, lemon race, balloon race, 80m, 100m, 200m races, relay race, and skipping rope — were conducted under the supervision of physical education teacher Neelam Sehgal. Students participated with great energy and sportsmanship. In his motivating address, Col Vamshi Krishnan highlighted the role of sports in promoting health, discipline, and an active lifestyle. The celebration concluded with a vibrant cultural presentation, including bhangra and gidda, followed by the prize distribution ceremony and the formal declaration of the sports meet closed. Vice-Principal Ugra Mohan Yadav proposed the vote of thanks, appreciating the support of all participants.

