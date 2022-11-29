Annual Sports Day celebration

Sanawar Montessori School, Chandigarh, conducted the Annual Sports Day recently. The sports programme began with the welcome speech by the Vice-Principal.The school organised a number of competitions for the annual sports day like relay race, passing the baton, skipping race etc. At 10 a.m, the programme started and all the students participated with a lot of excitement. The little ones had fun while indulging in different activities like shape hunt, animal sorting, colour hunt etc. The highlight of the day was yoga presentation and other races by the students. The day culminated with the prize distribution ceremony in which the winners were awarded medals. A vote of thanks was presented by the vice-principal.
