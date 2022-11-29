 Annual Sports Day celebration : The Tribune India

Annual Sports Day celebration

Annual Sports Day celebration

Sanawar Montessori School, Chandigarh, conducted the Annual Sports Day recently.



Sanawar Montessori School, Chandigarh, conducted the Annual Sports Day recently. The sports programme began with the welcome speech by the Vice-Principal.The school organised a number of competitions for the annual sports day like relay race, passing the baton, skipping race etc. At 10 a.m, the programme started and all the students participated with a lot of excitement. The little ones had fun while indulging in different activities like shape hunt, animal sorting, colour hunt etc. The highlight of the day was yoga presentation and other races by the students. The day culminated with the prize distribution ceremony in which the winners were awarded medals. A vote of thanks was presented by the vice-principal. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

Delhi woman, with son's help, murders husband, chops body into 10 pieces

2
Diaspora

Canada eyes India as critical partner in supply chains, immigration; to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh, Delhi

3
Nation

Judges' appointments: Supreme Court disapproves of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju's statement

4
Nation

Called Kasab, Manipal university student schools professor; video goes viral

5
Chandigarh

4 members of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Ropar

6
Entertainment

IFFI ends in controversy; jury head calls 'The Kashmir Files' as 'propaganda'

7
Delhi

Shradha murder case: Police van carrying accused Aaftab attacked outside forensic lab in Delhi

8
Nation

No random demand in AIIMS cyber case: Delhi police

9
Patiala

Three masked men rob Rs 17.85 lakh at gun point from UCO Bank in Patiala's Ghanaur

10
Trending

Video: Tiger plunges towards tourists during a jungle safari giving heart-stopping moments

Don't Miss

View All
Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan’s widow gets pension
Nation

51 years after discharge from Army, jawan's widow gets pension

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

Top News

‘You should be ashamed’: Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to filmmaker Nadav Lapid following his remark on ‘The Kashmir Files’ at IFFI

'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...

‘Truth can make people lie’: Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over ‘The Kashmir Files’ row

'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row

Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...

NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus

NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus

The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...

BSF shoots down drone along India-Pak border in Amritsar

BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar

The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...

UK delivering on new FTA with India, says Rishi Sunak

UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak

In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...


Cities

View All

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

BSF officer among three booked for harassing Tarn Taran woman

3 Amritsar to Kolkata trains to be diverted

Restriction on Rego Bridge to add to traffic woes in city

Protesting farmers pay tribute to Guru Teg Bahadur on his martyrdom day in Tarn Taran

Rs 100-cr bridge to link cut-off villages with Gurdaspur

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Chandigarh councillors for powers to inspect works, sign contractors’ cheque

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Hefty charge pinches cabbies at Chandigarh Railway Station, travellers forced to march

A first: PGI to study impact of mixing Covishield, Covaxin doses

Chandigarh: New dog pound to be up & running by March

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Delhi Police record statement of Shraddha Walkar's friend who helped her find job

Canada to invest more in visa processing at Chandigarh & Delhi

Wife, son kill man in Delhi, chop body into 10 parts; held

If Kejriwal doesn't remove Jain from Cabinet, people or court will: Khattar

Sewage of 32 feeder drains to be diverted for treatment by Jan 15

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: DRB to schools

Don’t force parents to buy uniforms from specific shops: Jalandhar DRB to schools

2 dead, 3 injured as car, truck collide in Phillaur

2 groups fight over DJ song in Kapurthala; 15 booked

Hope for state-of-art medical facility in Doaba rekindles

Event on Guru Teg Bahadur's martyrdom ends

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sidhwan Canal Pollution: National Green Tribunal forms joint panel to submit factual report within two months

Sans foot overbridge, people face trouble crossing road outside Ludhiana bus stand

Ahmedgarh to get new building for subdivision office

Two women nabbed for stealing Rs 27K from purse in Ludhiana

Punjab farmers upbeat, officials upset over 'amnesty' in farm fire cases

Three rob ~17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Patiala: Three rob Rs 17.85 lakh from Ghanaur UCO Bank branch

Five years on, Patiala MC fails to shift street vendors

Stubble-burning: Despite over 26% fewer incidents, area burnt same as last year in Punjab

Play staged at Punjabi University, Patiala

4 gangsters held with six pistols in Patiala