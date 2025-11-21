DT
PT
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
Annual Sports Day held

Annual Sports Day held

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
AC Global School, Banur, celebrated its Annual Sports Day for students of classes III to X. The school grounds came alive as young athletes displayed remarkable sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination throughout the event. The celebration began with a vibrant march past. Various track and field events, including relay races, long jump, hurdle race and fun races, kept the audience cheering with excitement. The atmosphere buzzed with cheer as students and teachers encouraged the participants at every step. Winners were honoured with medals and certificates for their outstanding achievements. Director Saurabh Agnihotri congratulated all participants and highlighted the importance of sports in building confidence, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle. The event concluded on a high note, celebrating not just victory but also participation, effort, and the true spirit of sportsmanship.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

