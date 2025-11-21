Annual Sports Day held

AC Global School, Banur, celebrated its Annual Sports Day for students of classes III to X. The school grounds came alive as young athletes displayed remarkable sportsmanship, teamwork, and determination throughout the event. The celebration began with a vibrant march past. Various track and field events, including relay races, long jump, hurdle race and fun races, kept the audience cheering with excitement. The atmosphere buzzed with cheer as students and teachers encouraged the participants at every step. Winners were honoured with medals and certificates for their outstanding achievements. Director Saurabh Agnihotri congratulated all participants and highlighted the importance of sports in building confidence, discipline, and a healthy lifestyle. The event concluded on a high note, celebrating not just victory but also participation, effort, and the true spirit of sportsmanship.

