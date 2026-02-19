Annual sports day organised

Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, organised annual sports day for classes I and II under the theme, 'Spectrum Sports Fiesta'. The celebration began with march past by students of Class II, symbolising discipline, unity and coordination. This was followed by a series of creative and entertaining events such as book balancing, treasure hunt and drag the ball with hula hoops. The grand finale added special charm to the celebration, captivating the audience and earning loud applause. Principal Dr Anupkiran Kaur encouraged students to participate in sports and strive for excellence in every sphere of life. The "Spectrum Sports Fiesta" concluded on a cheerful and memorable note, leaving behind bright smiles and lasting memories for all.

Advertisement