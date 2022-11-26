Annual sports day organised at Saupin’s School, Sector-9, Panchkula

The school celebrated its annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm. Day 1 included different events for students of pre-primary and Class I to III. The programme started with the oath ceremony by sports captains Amitesh Kaura and Krrish Arora and vice-captain Mansehaj. There were races like zig zag race, frog race, get ready for a birthday party and hoola hoop race. Children cheered the participants for their optimum performance. The little toddlers were energetic and gave their best to win. It was really an amazing day for all Saupinites. The Principal congratulated the winners and laid emphasis on the need to participate in such events. She congratulated her team of teachers and students for the successful Sports Day celebrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
26/11 perpetrators must be brought to justice: Jaishankar
140 Indian nationals and 26 citizens of 23 countries lose th...
Be it individuals or institutions, our duties are our first priority: PM Modi
Was addressing Constitution Day function at Supreme Court
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...