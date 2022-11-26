Annual sports day organised at Saupin’s School, Sector-9, Panchkula

The school celebrated its annual Sports Day with great enthusiasm. Day 1 included different events for students of pre-primary and Class I to III. The programme started with the oath ceremony by sports captains Amitesh Kaura and Krrish Arora and vice-captain Mansehaj. There were races like zig zag race, frog race, get ready for a birthday party and hoola hoop race. Children cheered the participants for their optimum performance. The little toddlers were energetic and gave their best to win. It was really an amazing day for all Saupinites. The Principal congratulated the winners and laid emphasis on the need to participate in such events. She congratulated her team of teachers and students for the successful Sports Day celebrations.