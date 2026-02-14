Annual Sports Festival held

An Annual Sports Festival (Khel Utsav) for students of classes IX to XII was organised at Navyug Sr Sec School, Mohan Nagar, Kurukshetra. The event was inaugurated by the school Director, Principal, Headmistress, and Coordinator by releasing tricolour balloons. Students enthusiastically participated in various events, including 100 m and 200 m races, sack race, three-legged race, slow cycling, lemon race, book balancing, weightlifting, and relay race. The participants displayed remarkable sportsmanship and competitive spirit, with both boys and girls taking part equally. Winners of all events were honoured with certificates and medals by Director BD Gaba, Principal Dr Devender Arora, Headmistress Preeti Mishra, and Coordinator Ritu Chaudhary.

