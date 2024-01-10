Annual sports meet at Comet Mensa Public School, Dehri

The school inaugurated its two-day annual sports meet. The festivities started with an impressive opening ceremony in which cadets of all four houses — Andes, Pamir, Alps and Rockies — performed a spectacular march past with the school flag-bearers to the tune played by the school band. The event was inaugurated by school Managing Director Vasu Soni, Managing Director Mridul Soni and Principal Jyoti Mahajan. The school playground was overwhelmed with zeal, passion and excitement. The ceremony commenced with the lighting of flaming torch by Mridul Soni. The field displays started with track events, wherein the junior wing, from classes I to V, enjoyed funny games like start-stop race, in-out race, cycle race, pick-and-put-in-the-basket game, zigzag race, one-legged race, frog race, spoon race, relay race, lemon race, musical chair, ball-on-bursting race, book balance race, paper-folding race, chess, carom and relay race. Vasu Soni said the active and continued participation of students in sports and athletics would pay them rich dividends in terms of fitness, well-being and happiness in future. Principal Jyoti Mahajan addressed students on the importance of sports and fitness, especially after post pandemic, in relation to discipline, focus, dedication, commitment and team work.

