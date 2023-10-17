Annual sports meet at DAV Public School, Chamba

The school organised the annual sports meet for Class IX to XII. Different sports events were organised and students showcased their zeal, sportsmanship and team work. It was a moment of pride and joy for everyone. The participants were awarded with medals and certificates and their achievements were acknowledged by Principal AK Guleria.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
Supreme Court to deliver verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...