Annual sports meet celebrated

St Joseph School, Surat Manauli, celebrated its annual sports meet “Aarohan” with great enthusiasm and participation from students, parents and staff as well. The balloon release, lighting of lamp and ‘mashal’, march past, tug-of-war and various other games were conducted. Students and parents enjoyed having a great time. The event showcased various athletic competitions, drills such as ‘Ring of Rhythm’ and cultural performances like classical welcome dance promoting teamwork, discipline and sportsmanship among students. The school management appreciated the efforts of participants and organisers for making the event a grand success. Winners, including students and parents, were both awarded medals and trophies encouraging them to pursue excellence in sports and academics alike.

