DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Annual Sports Meet celebrated

Annual Sports Meet celebrated

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 07:04 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrated its 4th Annual Sports Meet for classes I to IX. The event began with the ceremonial pinning of badges and a soulful rendition of the school shabad, invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The sports meet was officially declared open by Principal Poonam Rani with the symbolic release of balloons, marking the start of a thrilling day of athletic excellence. A perfectly synchronised march past by the four houses, confidently led by their House Captains, set a majestic tone for the event. Sports Captains Naman and Jivika administered the oath, reaffirming the values of honesty, fairness and true sportsmanship. The meet featured a wide variety of track and field events, including hurdle races, zigzag races, shuttle runs, skipping races, relay races, medicine ball throws and the long jump. Students participated with remarkable zeal, displaying endurance, agility and competitive spirit. The event concluded with a medal ceremony to honour the winners. Special recognition was also given to the participants of the inter-house indoor competitions and the mini marathon organised on Human Rights Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts