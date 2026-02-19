Annual Sports Meet celebrated

Shivalik Public School, Mohali, celebrated its 4th Annual Sports Meet for classes I to IX. The event began with the ceremonial pinning of badges and a soulful rendition of the school shabad, invoking the blessings of the Almighty. The sports meet was officially declared open by Principal Poonam Rani with the symbolic release of balloons, marking the start of a thrilling day of athletic excellence. A perfectly synchronised march past by the four houses, confidently led by their House Captains, set a majestic tone for the event. Sports Captains Naman and Jivika administered the oath, reaffirming the values of honesty, fairness and true sportsmanship. The meet featured a wide variety of track and field events, including hurdle races, zigzag races, shuttle runs, skipping races, relay races, medicine ball throws and the long jump. Students participated with remarkable zeal, displaying endurance, agility and competitive spirit. The event concluded with a medal ceremony to honour the winners. Special recognition was also given to the participants of the inter-house indoor competitions and the mini marathon organised on Human Rights Day.

Advertisement