Annual sports meet for tiny tots at Doon International School, Mohali

The school hosted the Kindergarten Annual Sports Meet. It commenced with the welcome of the dignitaries. Directors Charanjeet Singh Mann and Simrita Mann unfurled the school flag and declared the sports meet open by releasing the ceremonial balloons. Young prodigies, in the fields of sports and academics, were the torch-bearers for the ceremony. The march-past contingents from the Kindergarten classes presented an exemplary parade. The nimble-footed toddlers engaged in fun races and exhibited a perfect display of motor skills as their quick hands performed dexterously at various stations in races like Alphabet race, Pirate race, Bunny hop race, Scoop-o-cone race and many more. Sprinters diligently overcame different hurdles and challenges and grabbed the medals. The scintillating drills by the kindergarteners, in their dazzling costumes, bore a testimony to their exuberance and dynamism. The winners of the track events were awarded medals and certificates. Principal Ira Bogra congratulated the winners and blessed the young athletes.