DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Annual sports meet held at Nabahi RK International School

Annual sports meet held at Nabahi RK International School

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:49 AM Nov 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
690b17285e1d8 21.R.K. International School Nabahi
Advertisement

RK International School, Nabahi, buzzed with excitement and laughter as the annual sports meet for kindergarten turned the school grounds into a vibrant arena of fun and enthusiasm. Little champions participated wholeheartedly in a series of delightful events, including the lemon race, sack race, and hurdle race, displaying not just speed and balance, but also remarkable team spirit and sportsmanship. Keeping the same zest alive, the following day witnessed tiny athletes taking part in the cross country run, proving that fitness and fun truly go hand in hand — even for the youngest learners. Every giggle, every stride, and every finish line crossed reflected the joy of participation and the thrill of achievement. The event beautifully highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic development and nurturing a love for sports from an early age.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts