Annual sports meet held at Nabahi RK International School

RK International School, Nabahi, buzzed with excitement and laughter as the annual sports meet for kindergarten turned the school grounds into a vibrant arena of fun and enthusiasm. Little champions participated wholeheartedly in a series of delightful events, including the lemon race, sack race, and hurdle race, displaying not just speed and balance, but also remarkable team spirit and sportsmanship. Keeping the same zest alive, the following day witnessed tiny athletes taking part in the cross country run, proving that fitness and fun truly go hand in hand — even for the youngest learners. Every giggle, every stride, and every finish line crossed reflected the joy of participation and the thrill of achievement. The event beautifully highlighted the school’s commitment to holistic development and nurturing a love for sports from an early age.

