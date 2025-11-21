Annual Sports Meet held

The Annual Sports Meet was held in Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Bathinda. The opening ceremony began in the presence of management members SHS Mokha, Narinder Pal Singh, and retired Principal Kulwinder Singh. The school throbbed with array of track and field activities. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of a ‘shabad’. Students competed in various track and field events with zeal and zest. The main athletic events were conducted for students from LKG to Class V, which emphasised both speed and endurance, included lemon and spoon race, hurdle race, sack race and obstacle race. The combination of dances and musical notes served to motivate the participants to give their best in the sports meet. The members of the school managing committee conferred trophies, medals and the appreciation certificates on the winners of various events.

