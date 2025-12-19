Annual sports meet organised

The junior wing of The Milestone Smart School, Aman Bagh, Patiala, organised the annual sports meet. The event witnessed active participation of young learners in various age-appropriate and fun-filled sports activities. The sports meet aimed at promoting sportsmanship, teamwork, and physical fitness in a joyful and encouraging environment. The school campus remained vibrant as students participated with confidence and zeal, showcasing cooperation and discipline. Principal Manveen Kaur Aujla and Headmistress Supreet Kaur appreciated the enthusiasm of the students and the dedicated efforts of the teaching staff.

