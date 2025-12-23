DT
Home / The School Tribune / Annual Sports Meet organised

Annual Sports Meet organised

School notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 23, 2025 IST
CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, hosted a grand three-day Annual Sports Meet for students from Kindergarten to Class VIII. Director Naveen Kumar Mittal inaugurated the ceremony with a flag-hoisting, followed by a disciplined march-past. A wide range of athletic and fun events — races, relays, jumps, skating, indoor games and novelty races — kept students enthusiastically engaged. Cultural performances, including Zumba, yoga, Brazilian dance, bhangra and drills added colour, with the yoga display by Classes VI and VII drawing special appreciation. On the final day, the Principal, Sangeeta Mittal, and the Director felicitated winners with medals and certificates. Mittal emphasised the role of sports in discipline, teamwork and leadership, while Mittal said the aim was to ensure students remain both academically strong and physically fit.

