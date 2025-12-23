Annual Sports Meet organised

CRB Public School, Sector 7-B, Chandigarh, hosted a grand three-day Annual Sports Meet for students from Kindergarten to Class VIII. Director Naveen Kumar Mittal inaugurated the ceremony with a flag-hoisting, followed by a disciplined march-past. A wide range of athletic and fun events — races, relays, jumps, skating, indoor games and novelty races — kept students enthusiastically engaged. Cultural performances, including Zumba, yoga, Brazilian dance, bhangra and drills added colour, with the yoga display by Classes VI and VII drawing special appreciation. On the final day, the Principal, Sangeeta Mittal, and the Director felicitated winners with medals and certificates. Mittal emphasised the role of sports in discipline, teamwork and leadership, while Mittal said the aim was to ensure students remain both academically strong and physically fit.

