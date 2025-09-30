Anshika wins 3 gold medals in athletics

Anshika Singh, student of Shemford School, Barara, won three gold medals by securing first place in the 100m, 200m, and 400m races in the district-level athletics competition held at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Ambala City. School president Inderjeet Singh expressed pride in Anshika’s achievement and said her talent will also enable her to perform well at the national level in the future.
