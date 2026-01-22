DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Anshulesh, Bhabhika shine in ‘Brain of Himachal’

Anshulesh, Bhabhika shine in ‘Brain of Himachal’

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:03 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Students of DAV Public School, Manai, secured commendable positions in “Brain of Himachal 2025”, a prestigious competitive programme conducted by ASPIRE, an initiative by IITians. Anshulesh Walia secured the first position in the school and an impressive 61st rank at the state level in Himachal Pradesh. Bhabhika Singh secured the second position in the school and achieved a notable 88th rank in the state. The students were awarded certificates in recognition of their meritorious performance. The school authorities congratulated the achievers and appreciated their efforts, as well as the guidance provided by teachers in nurturing academic excellence. Chairman Justice Pritam Pal, ARO Dr Rashmi Jamwal, Manager VK Yadav, and Principal Dinesh Kaushal appreciated the students for their commendable performance in this prestigious examination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts