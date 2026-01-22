Anshulesh, Bhabhika shine in ‘Brain of Himachal’

Students of DAV Public School, Manai, secured commendable positions in “Brain of Himachal 2025”, a prestigious competitive programme conducted by ASPIRE, an initiative by IITians. Anshulesh Walia secured the first position in the school and an impressive 61st rank at the state level in Himachal Pradesh. Bhabhika Singh secured the second position in the school and achieved a notable 88th rank in the state. The students were awarded certificates in recognition of their meritorious performance. The school authorities congratulated the achievers and appreciated their efforts, as well as the guidance provided by teachers in nurturing academic excellence. Chairman Justice Pritam Pal, ARO Dr Rashmi Jamwal, Manager VK Yadav, and Principal Dinesh Kaushal appreciated the students for their commendable performance in this prestigious examination.

Advertisement