Students of RK International School, Nabahi, Sarkaghat, delivered an outstanding performance in the Anti-Chitta Half Marathon organised at the Barchchwad Nalwad Fair. The event aimed to spread awareness among youth about staying away from drugs. In the U-14 girls’ category, Kanal Sharma secured the first position and won a cash prize of Rs 3,100. Aradhya Thakur bagged the third position (Rs 1,100), followed by Siya Thakur in fourth place (Rs 500) and Kashni Rajput in fifth place (Rs 500). In the U-14 boys’ category, Lakshya Thakur secured the fourth position, earning a prize of Rs 500. In the senior girls’ category, Angel Sharma secured the first position and won a cash prize of Rs 5,100, while Akanksha achieved the third position (Rs 2,100). Other students, including Shubham, Mayank, Ishant, Ayush, and Akash, also participated enthusiastically and contributed to the success of the event. School Chairman Ramesh Kumar Sharma, Principal SK Sharma, and the entire staff congratulated the winners and participants for their remarkable achievements and wished them success in their future endeavours.

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