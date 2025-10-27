Anti-cracker campaign organised

Ashmah International School, Sector 70, Mohali, organised an anti-cracker campaign to educate children about the harmful effects of crackers on their health and the environment. The campaign included a rally from the school campus to Sector 70 Market, where students carried placards with messages such as "Don't burst crackers, burst your ego" and "Burn your negativities, not crackers." The students also performed a nukkad natak to raise awareness about celebrating Diwali in a green, clean and safe manner. Director JS Kesar flagged off the anti-cracker campaign and urged students to avoid and ban crackers. He emphasised the importance of celebrating Diwali with candles, sweets and non-polluting green crackers, promoting a spirit of mirth, love and happiness while protecting the environment and public health.

