Anti-cracker rally organised

DAV Public School, Sector 8-C, Chandigarh, organised an anti-cracker rally with enthusiastic participation from students of classes III to X. Carrying placards and raising slogans, the students highlighted the harmful effects of firecrackers on the environment, human health and animals. They urged people to celebrate an eco-friendly and pollution-free Diwali. Principal Mantosh Pal Singh appreciated the initiative and encouraged students to become environmentally responsible citizens. He emphasised that small individual efforts could make a significant difference and urged everyone to celebrate the festival with love, compassion and lights rather than crackers.

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