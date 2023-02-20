Anti-drug abuse session at KV, D’sala Cantt

A session on drug abuse, traffic rules and cyber safety was conducted at the school. Principal Pushpa Sharma welcomed the chief guest, Rinku Suryanshi, who is Sub-Inspector of McLeod Ganj Police Station. Suryanshi enlightened the students about traffic rules and the need to follow them. Thereafter, he spoke on ill-effects of drug abuse and the issue of cybercrime. Thereafter, he addressed the queries of students on these issues.
