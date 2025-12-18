Anti-drug awareness cycle rally organised

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organised an anti-drug awareness cycle rally. The rally was flagged off by Principal George S. Shear, who encouraged students and participants to take a firm stand against drugs and inspire others to make healthy life choices. Eighteen students, teachers and volunteers took part, riding through major routes of the city while carrying banners, placards and slogans promoting a drug-free lifestyle. The rally aimed to educate young people about the dangers of substance abuse and motivate them to stay away from negative influences. The event concluded with a pledge by all participants to contribute towards a healthy, drug-free society.

