Anti-drug awareness programme by GMSSS-21 students

Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 21-A, Chandigarh, organised an anti-drug awareness programme through a Nukkad Natak at Main Market, Sector 21-A, and Azad Market, Sector 20. Conducted under the guidance of Health and Wellness in-charge Urmila Sharma, the initiative aimed to sensitise the public, shopkeepers and youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse. Through their impactful performance, students highlighted the physical, mental and social consequences of addiction and encouraged people to adopt a drug-free lifestyle. Principal Sukhpal appreciated the students and organisers for their efforts, reinforcing the message: "Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life."