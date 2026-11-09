Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Anti-drug awareness programme by GMSSS-21 students

Anti-drug awareness programme by GMSSS-21 students

School Notes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:05 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Govt Model Sr Sec School, Sector 21-A, Chandigarh, organised an anti-drug awareness programme through a Nukkad Natak at Main Market, Sector 21-A, and Azad Market, Sector 20. Conducted under the guidance of Health and Wellness in-charge Urmila Sharma, the initiative aimed to sensitise the public, shopkeepers and youth about the harmful effects of drug abuse. Through their impactful performance, students highlighted the physical, mental and social consequences of addiction and encouraged people to adopt a drug-free lifestyle. Principal Sukhpal appreciated the students and organisers for their efforts, reinforcing the message: "Say No to Drugs, Yes to Life."

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts