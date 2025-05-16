Anti-drug campaign at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

The school hosted a powerful series of events under the state-level Anti-Drug Campaign. The centrepiece of the initiative was the ‘Wish Tree’ activity — an evocative symbol of hope and healing. Students expressed heartfelt wishes on the ‘Tree of Life’, envisioning a future free from the shadows of substance abuse. Adding momentum to the message, the school organised a vibrant rally and ‘Walk for Life’, where students marched with passion, holding placards inscribed with impactful slogans such as ‘Zero Tolerance to Drugs’, ‘Youth for Change’, and ‘Jiyo Zindagi’. The spirited display underscored the students’ firm stance against drug abuse. A poster-making competition invited students to channel their creativity into bold anti-drug messages, while an engaging and informative workshop empowered them with knowledge, awareness, and the strength to ‘Say No to Drugs’. To ensure widespread reach, the programme was streamed live, encouraging community-wide virtual participation and strengthening collective awareness. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the holistic initiative not only educated but inspired — lighting a spark of responsibility and resilience in the youth.
- States
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu & Kashmir
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Classifieds
- Grooms Wanted
- property for sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- Other Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach us
- The Tribune Epaper
- The Tribune App - Android
- The Tribune App - iOS
- Punjabi Tribune online
- Punjabi Tribune Epaper
- Punjabi Tribune App - Android
- Punjabi Tribune App - iOS
- Dainik Tribune online
- Dainik Tribune Epaper
- Dainik Tribune App - Android
- Dainik Tribune App - ios
- Subscribe Print Edition
- Contact Us
- About Us
- Code of Ethics
- Advertise with usClassifieds
- Quick Links
- Home
- India
- World
- Sport
- Business
- Features
- Diaspora
- Coronavirus
- Trending
- Latest News
- states
- Punjab
- Haryana
- Himachal
- J & K
- Uttarakhand
- Uttar Pradesh
- Rajasthan
- Madhya Pradesh
- Chhattisgarh
- Cities
- Amritsar
- Bathinda
- Chandigarh
- Delhi
- Jalandhar
- Ludhiana
- Patiala
- Shaharnama
- Opinion
- Editorials
- Comment
- Musings
- Letters to the Editor
- Tribune Defence
- Life
- Lifestyle
- Entertainment
- Movie Reviews
- Pollywood
- Arts
- Book Reviews
- Photo Gallery
- Move Ahead
- Jobs & Careers
- Health
- Schools
- Technology
- Code of Ethics
- Partner Exclusives
- Games
- Classified
- Brides wanted
- Grooms Wanted
- Property For Sale
- Situation Vacant
- Tolet
- Education
- other Classifieds
- Book Classifieds
- Remembering B N Goswamy
- Reach US
- About us
- Contact Us
- Subscribe Print Edition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement