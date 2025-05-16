DT
Home / The School Tribune / Anti-drug campaign at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 AM May 16, 2025 IST
The school hosted a powerful series of events under the state-level Anti-Drug Campaign. The centrepiece of the initiative was the ‘Wish Tree’ activity — an evocative symbol of hope and healing. Students expressed heartfelt wishes on the ‘Tree of Life’, envisioning a future free from the shadows of substance abuse. Adding momentum to the message, the school organised a vibrant rally and ‘Walk for Life’, where students marched with passion, holding placards inscribed with impactful slogans such as ‘Zero Tolerance to Drugs’, ‘Youth for Change’, and ‘Jiyo Zindagi’. The spirited display underscored the students’ firm stance against drug abuse. A poster-making competition invited students to channel their creativity into bold anti-drug messages, while an engaging and informative workshop empowered them with knowledge, awareness, and the strength to ‘Say No to Drugs’. To ensure widespread reach, the programme was streamed live, encouraging community-wide virtual participation and strengthening collective awareness. Principal Dr Parveena John Singh said the holistic initiative not only educated but inspired — lighting a spark of responsibility and resilience in the youth.

