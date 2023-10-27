Anti-drug campaign conducted at DAV Public School, Rajpura

An anti-drug campaign was conducted at school under the guidance of Raghuvir Singh, DSP, Rajpura. During the session he shared valuable suggestions and personal experiences with students. He also guided the students to take care of themselves as well as the coming generation as drugs consumption is dangerous not only for this generation but for the future generations too. Further he shared how drugs intake affects one socially, physically, mentally and emotionally. Students took pledge to unite their hands against drug addiction and promised to act upon the advice of DSP Raghuvir Singh. Principal Alpna Pathak thanked Raghuvir Singh along with his team.

