Anvi bags scholarship

Anvi Chauhan, Class XII student of Ivy International School, Shimla, has secured a seat at Michigan University, USA. She has also bagged scholarship worth Rs 80 lakh in the same university. Anvi has expressed a deep gratitude to her schoolteachers, who motivated and helped her to etch out an illustrious and promising career ahead. Anvi wants to pursue psychology and plans to make a career in this field.
