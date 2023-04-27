Apeejay School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated Earth Day through educational and action-oriented activities. The serene morning began with a special assembly. The programme started with a beautiful "Earth song" followed by a thought, poem, informative talk and some amazing facts. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat, in her address discussed the importance and value of "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" in our lives and urged students to plant more and more trees. A myriad of activities were conducted in classes. Tiny tots of Classes I and II prepared healthy and nutritious dishes. Students of Classes V and VI wrote slogans dedicated to Mother Earth, those of Classes VII and VIII made eco-friendly paper bags and students of Classes IX and X designed colourful and meaningful posters to mark the day.