Apeejay School, Jalandhar

The school celebrated Earth Day through educational and action-oriented activities. The serene morning began with a special assembly. The programme started with a beautiful "Earth song" followed by a thought, poem, informative talk and some amazing facts. Vice-Principal Aarti Shorey Bhat, in her address discussed the importance and value of "Reduce, Reuse and Recycle" in our lives and urged students to plant more and more trees. A myriad of activities were conducted in classes. Tiny tots of Classes I and II prepared healthy and nutritious dishes. Students of Classes V and VI wrote slogans dedicated to Mother Earth, those of Classes VII and VIII made eco-friendly paper bags and students of Classes IX and X designed colourful and meaningful posters to mark the day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan
Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan
Jammu-Srinagar national highway closed after landslide, over 300 vehicles stranded
The landslide takes place in the Shalgari area of the distri...
Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74
Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...
BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium
Troops deployed in the depth area also hear the sound of a d...