Apeejay School, Jalandhar

The school paid tribute to Rajeshwari Paul, wife of Dr Stya Paul, revered Founder Chairman of Apeejay Education. The Principal, Vice-Principal, staff and students paid a floral tribute to the noble soul followed by the soulful rendition of bhajans. Principal AK Sharma reminisced the journey and contribution of Rajeshwari Paul in the growth of Apeejay Education. He said that she was a motherly figure for all Apeejayites and considered every member of Apeejay as her own family member.
