Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

Labour Day was celebrated at the school. During the event, students presented a programme with the message ‘No task is small’, to show respect to the helpers and maids in the school. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra made students understand why they should not disrespect the support staff and co-operate with them. She told them about the important role played by the helpers to make their daily life easier.
