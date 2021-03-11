To express gratitude and respect to the Founder Chairman of the Apeejay Education, Dr Stya Paul, a special prayer meeting was organised at Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar. The programme commenced with tributes being paid to the noble soul with the singing of his favourite bhajans by music teacher, Nidhi Sharma and the school choir. Sukhmanjot Kaur Mattu and Simarpreet Kaur from Class XI talked about Dr Stya Paul's vision and his simple approach towards life with which he connected with the students of the institutions. A video about the journey of the great visionary was also shown to the students. Vice-Principal, Aarti Shorey Bhat introduced to the students the book Reflections of Time — a collection of favourite couplets of Dr Stya Paul. Principal, Sangeeta Nistandra threw light on the life, journey, teachings and philosophy of Stya Paul.
