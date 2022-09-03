Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

Investiture ceremony was held at the school under the supervision of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra. The school team organised a special event to entrust its new leaders with certain roles and responsibilities. The event commenced with Saraswati Vandana that was followed by the school song sung by the choir headed by Nidhi Sharma. A formal welcome was accorded to the newly elected school council by Gurpreet Kaur. Sumit Singh Johal was elected as the Head Boy and Yugta as the Head Girl for the session 2022-23. For the delegation of responsibility and giving authority to children, the pinning of badges was followed by hoisting of the School and House flags.