Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, celebrated the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the school campus. Under the supervision of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, the school team organised a special assembly to pay respect to the great patriot. All the students assembled in the school ground and the event commenced with the morning prayer. Afterwards, the students of various classes recited poems as a mark of respect to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This was followed by a talk and PT show. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra threw light on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The assembly concluded with oath taking by the students after which slogan writing and poster-making competitions were conducted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...