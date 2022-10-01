Apeejay School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar, celebrated the 115th birth anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the school campus. Under the supervision of Principal Sangeeta Nistandra, the school team organised a special assembly to pay respect to the great patriot. All the students assembled in the school ground and the event commenced with the morning prayer. Afterwards, the students of various classes recited poems as a mark of respect to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. This was followed by a talk and PT show. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra threw light on the life of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The assembly concluded with oath taking by the students after which slogan writing and poster-making competitions were conducted.