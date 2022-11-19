APEEJAY School, Rama Mandi, Jalandhar

The school organised a Children’s Day function on its campus. The programme began with the morning prayer. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra congratulated all kids on their special day and threw light on the importance of the day to make small children aware of why and in whose memory the day is celebrated. A movie was screened in the auditorium for the kids to enjoy their special day. Kindergarten teachers also arranged a small get-together for small kids wherein everybody danced and enjoyed. Teachers distributed chocolates among the students of their classes.
